The United Nation's annual report on children and armed conflicts reveals record numbers of deaths and injuries.

Al Jazeera's obtained a copy of the UN report in advance of its publication.

It found evidence of more than 24,000 cases of children being killed, maimed or forced to become child soldiers last year.

And it highlights the rising casualty rate in warzones such as Yemen where the Saudi-UAE coalition is fighting Houthi rebels.

But despite condemning Israel for the deaths of Palestinian children, Israel is not on the report's blacklist of offenders.

So what needs to be done to protect the lives of our children?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Noha Abou-eldahab - fellow at the Brookings Doha Center

Rami Khouri - senior fellow at the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy at American University of Beirut

Simon Mabon - senior lecturer in international studies at Lancaster University

Source: Al Jazeera News