Al Jazeera's obtained a copy of the UN report in advance of its publication.
It found evidence of more than 24,000 cases of children being killed, maimed or forced to become child soldiers last year.
And it highlights the rising casualty rate in warzones such as Yemen where the Saudi-UAE coalition is fighting Houthi rebels.
But despite condemning Israel for the deaths of Palestinian children, Israel is not on the report's blacklist of offenders.
So what needs to be done to protect the lives of our children?
