Boris Johnson will be the UK's new prime minister after winning the Conservative Party leadership.

Boris Johnson had campaigned on a "do-or-die" pledge to deliver Brexit.

The man, who has provoked much controversy, won the leadership of the conservatives - as was expected - and will be Britain's next prime minister.

When Johnson walks into Number 10 in Downing Street this week, he will be tasked with persuading the European Union to revive talks on a withdrawal deal.

If that fails, he says he's ready to lead Britain out of the bloc without a deal on October 31.

But Brexit is not Johnson's only challenge.

The prime minister has to deal with an escalating standoff with Iran over its seizure of a UK tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

And his critics will be watching very closely how he handles the so-called "special relationship" with the US.

Donald Trump has backed Johnson to become the UK's prime minister.

So, how will he deliver on Brexit and the many other challenges ahead?

Presenter: Divya Gopalan

Guests:

Catherine McBride - Senior economist at the Institute for Economic Affairs

Markus Becker - Europe correspondent for the German news magazine Der Spiegel

Owen Jones - Political commentator and columnist at the British newspaper The Guardian

Source: Al Jazeera News