At least 44 people were killed by an air raid on a detention centre in the capital, Tripoli, with African migrants and refugees the latest victims of Libya's civil war.
The UN's special envoy to Libya called the attack a war crime.
And the UN-recognised government in Tripoli blamed renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces have been fighting to seize the city.
The victims are among tens of thousands of Africans hoping to cross the Mediterranean Sea to start a new life in Europe.
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Mustafa Fetouri - Contributor to Al-Monitor news website
Mansour El Kikhia - Professor of politics at the University of Texas at San Antonio
Anas El Gomati - Founder and director of Sadeq Institute, the first public policy think-tank in Libya
Source: Al Jazeera News