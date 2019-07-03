UN envoy condemns 'war crime' air raid on detention centre, saying those responsible must be held accountable.

At least 44 people were killed by an air raid on a detention centre in the capital, Tripoli, with African migrants and refugees the latest victims of Libya's civil war.

The UN's special envoy to Libya called the attack a war crime.

And the UN-recognised government in Tripoli blamed renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces have been fighting to seize the city.

The victims are among tens of thousands of Africans hoping to cross the Mediterranean Sea to start a new life in Europe.

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Mustafa Fetouri - Contributor to Al-Monitor news website

Mansour El Kikhia - Professor of politics at the University of Texas at San Antonio

Anas El Gomati - Founder and director of Sadeq Institute, the first public policy think-tank in Libya

Source: Al Jazeera News