Washington came close to a military response against Tehran following following the downing of a US unmanned aircraft.

Tensions between the United States and Iran remain sky-high following the downing of a US surveillance drone by the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



Iranian state television has been showing what it says is drone wreckage retrieved at sea.

US media say President Donald Trump ordered air attacks against military targets in Iran - but then later changed his mind.

Congressional leaders were briefed on the incident and called for a robust response, but they also told the president to act with caution.

So what does this mean for an already tense region?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests

Mohammad Marandi - head of American Studies at the University of Tehran

Hillary Mann Leverett - CEO of the political risk consultancy Stratega and a former US State Department official

Sahil Shah - policy fellow at the European Leadership Network

Source: Al Jazeera News