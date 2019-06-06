Thailand has a new civilian government headed by the man who led a military coup in 2014.

When you look at a country that has had 12 coups since 1932, along with another seven attempted ones, well, there's clearly something of a love-hate relationship with democracy.

And so it is in Thailand, which had an election in March, the first since the 2014 coup, and now has a newly confirmed prime minister.

Only this prime minister was the same army general who led that coup, leading to a whole lot of questions about the true state of democracy in Thailand.

On Inside Story, an in-depth discussion on the relationship between the state, military, monarchy, and the people, and why that mixture proves so unstable, time and time again.

Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria

Guests:

Michael Montesano - Coordinator for Thailand Studies Programme at Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore

Sunai Phasuk - Senior researcher for Asia at Human Rights Watch and former adviser to the Thai Senate

Anthony Nelson - Director of East Asia and Pacific Practice at the advisory firm, Albright Stonebridge Group

Source: Al Jazeera News