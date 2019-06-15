The UN warns millions in South Sudan face a critical lack of food, despite a peace deal following its civil war.

A record seven million people - more than half of the population - in South Sudan are facing severe hunger, according to a report by its government and three UN agencies.

A lack of rain, an ongoing economic crisis and years of civil war are being blamed for the worsening situation.

The report stopped short of declaring a famine, but says nearly two million people go without food for long periods and suffer acute malnutrition, which is leading to many deaths.

Over the past two years, the number of people needing food aid has increased by two million.

If the lack of rain and poor harvests continue, 21,000 people could suffer from famine.

Source: Al Jazeera News