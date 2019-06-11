After two decades of continuous democracy, Africa's most populous country faces security and economic challenges.

It's 20 years since the end of military rule in Nigeria and a return to a civilian presidency.

The last few years have been particularly challenging for Africa's most populous country of 200 million.

About 45 percent of people in Nigeria live in extreme poverty.

Economic growth has slowed, unemployment is high and government forces are battling armed groups such as Boko Haram.

So, what has been the democratic dividend for Nigerians?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Olly Owen - Lecturer, Oxford University Africa Studies Centre

Adama Gaye - Former information director, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

Source: Al Jazeera News