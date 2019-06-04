Deadly crackdown on demonstrators by paramilitary force raises fears about the transition to civilian governance.

Security forces stormed a protest camp in the Sudanese capital Khartoum killing dozens of people in the worst violence since the overthrow of president Omar al-Bashir in April.

Footage shared on social media from Monday morning showed chaotic scenes of people fleeing through streets as sustained bursts of gunfire crackled in the air. The attack drew immediate international condemnation.

The violence dashed hopes for a restart of stalled talks between the main opposition coalition and the ruling military council over who should govern in a transitional period after Bashir was deposed.

Are the hopes of democracy taking root in Sudan vanishing?

Presenter: Halla Mohieddeen

Guests:

David Shinn - former deputy chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Sudan

Awol Allo - senior lecturer at Keele University

Aly Verjee - visiting researcher at the United States Institute of Peace

Source: Al Jazeera