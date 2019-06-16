Anger over Hong Kong's controversial extradition bill isn't going away, even after it was suspended.

A controversial extradition bill, which would allow suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial, has been suspended in Hong Kong,

But protesters have demanded the bill be scrapped completely and they want the territory's chief executive Carrie Lam to step down too.

The leader serves like a prime minister and is chosen by a committee, which is made up of mainly pro-Beijing politicians and business leaders.

The 'one country-two systems' governance deal with China was meant to protect Hong Kong's semi-autonomous status, but protesters say their freedoms are under threat, and they'll fight to keep them.

So, how will Hong Kong's administration deal with the situation?

And how is it being perceived in mainland China?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Emily Lau - former chairwoman of Hong Kong's Democratic Party

Einar Tangen - policital analyst

Steve Tsang - Director of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies

Source: Al Jazeera News