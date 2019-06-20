UN's special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings calls for international investigation into Saudi journalist's killing.

The United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings has concluded what many others believe - that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must have known about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Agnes Callamard said Saudi agents planned the killing of the journalist, then carved up his body in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October.

Callamard is calling for an international and impartial investigation.

Who will hold Saudi Arabia to account?

Presenter: Martine Dennis



Guests:



Mehmet Celik - Managing editor, Daily Sabah newspaper in Turkey



Courtney Radsch - Advocacy director, Committee to Protect Journalists



Toby Cadman - Human rights lawyer

Source: Al Jazeera News