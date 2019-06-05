Two years since Qatar was blockaded by four Arab nations, there is still no end in sight.

A lot can happen in 730 days except, it seems, in the Gulf crisis.

Arguably, the standoff between Qatar, and the group of four Arab nations which blockaded it, is still where it was two years ago.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt, cut their diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, closed the only land border, and imposed an air and sea blockade on June 5, 2017.

Kuwait stepped in to mediate, but even as recently as last week, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister was saying Qatar must come back to the right path if there is to be a solution.

So, is this the "new normal" in the Gulf?

Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria

Guests

Abdulaziz Al-Horr - Academic and researcher, who contributed to the book, Policymaking in a Transformative State: The Case of Qatar

Imadaldin al-Jubouri - Political commentator

Simon Mabon - Senior lecturer in international studies at Lancaster University

Source: Al Jazeera News