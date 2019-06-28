Trade war between the US and China is creating divisions as Japan hosts leaders of the world's 20 largest economies.

Leaders of the world's wealthiest economies are in Japan to discuss the biggest challenges to global free trade.

The group of 20 summit, or G20, has been held every year for the past two decades.

This year's summit in Osaka is supposed to unite leaders around issues such as free trade and climate change.

But political tensions and the trade war between the United States and China are creating divisions.

Can the participants find consensus? And how relevant is this meeting for the rest of the world?

Presenter: Divya Gopalan

Guests:

Felicitas Weber - project lead at the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre

John Kirton - director of the G20 Research Group, an independent network of global scholars providing analysis on the G20

Aly-Khan Satchu - economist and CEO of Rich Management, an investment advisory company in Kenya.

