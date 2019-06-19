The US president, who is seen trailing most possible Democratic challengers in opinion polls, launches re-election bid.

At first, not many expected Donald Trump to win the presidential election of the United States in 2016.

But now Trump is well into his first term, and campaigning hard for a second in 2020.

On Tuesday, he launched his re-election bid in Florida, a swing state that he must win.

The Republican president did not offer new policies during the rally, and again attacked what he called the "fake news media" and the political establishment for undermining him and his supporters.

Opinion polls suggest Trump could lose to most of the possible Democratic challengers.

So will he win a second term?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Joel Rubin - Former US deputy assistant secretary of state

Lauren Zelt - Founder and chief executive, Zelt Communications

Rashawn Ray - Assistant professor of sociology, University of Maryland

