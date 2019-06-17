Brexit is the main issue as candidates battle to lead the UK's Conservative Party.

The race to become Britain's next prime minister is well under way, with six men in the running to lead the governing Conservative Party.

By July, one of them will replace Theresa May, who is stepping down after Parliament refused three times to back her deal to take the UK out of the European Union.

Brexit dominated the candidates' first televised debate on Sunday, however, the man many consider as the frontrunner - Boris Johnson - didn't even show up.

So who will win? And how will the next leader deal with an issue that has divided the Conservative Party and the UK?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

John Johnston - Political reporter at Politics Home

Steven Erlanger - Chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe at the New York Times

Mark Garnett - Senior lecturer in British Politics at Lancaster University

Source: Al Jazeera News