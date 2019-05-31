Saudi Arabia hosts summits calling for action against Iran as Riyadh accuses its rival of threatening regional order.

An emergency requiring three consecutive summits in one location, it certainly sounds like something that needs to be addressed, and quickly.

And according to Saudi Arabia, the emergency is Iran.

The Kingdom gathered Arab leaders for meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab League, and the Organisation of Islamic Countries.

Riyadh said the international community must "use all means to stop Iran from interfering in other countries' affairs".

So, is there an emergency?

Or is it another power-play in the Gulf with the addition of a US military presence?

Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria

Guests:

Majed Al-Ansari - Professor of political science at Qatar University

Abdullah Al-Shayji - Professor of political science at Kuwait University

Hassan Ahmadian - Assistant professor of political science at the University of Tehran

Source: Al Jazeera News