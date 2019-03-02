Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika insists on running for a fifth term as angry protesters demand he step down.

Unfit for the job. That's how hundreds of thousands of Algerians describe President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

And in large-scale protests - rarely seen in Algeria - they've poured onto the streets demanding he pull out of next month's elections.

Many say Bouteflika, who turned 82 on Saturday, is unable to perform his duties as president.

So will he step down or is Algeria heading towards political instability?

And what is at risk for the region if the tension escalates?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Hamdi Baala - journalist

Noufal Abboud - executive director of the Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation

Amel Boubekeur - sociologist and researcher at the Paris-based School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences

Source: Al Jazeera News