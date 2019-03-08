For years, Burkina Faso has escaped much of the violence that plagued its West African neighbours Mali and Niger.
But now armed groups are attacking any vestige of the state and there's growing tension between ethnic groups.
The United Nations says the situation is deteriorating rapidly.
More than 70,000 people have been forced from their homes in just the last two months.
What's behind the surge in violence?
Source: Al Jazeera News