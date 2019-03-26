In his latest controversial move, US President Donald Trump has recognised Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, ending decades of US policy towards the region.
It was a boost for embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is seeking re-election in two weeks.
But the move has been condemned by world leaders. Israel captured the territory in 1967 and annexed it in 1981 in a move not recognised internationally.
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests
Rami Khouri: senior fellow at the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy at the American University of Beirut
Guillaume Charron: director of the advisory firm Independent Diplomat
Eugene Kontorovich: international law professor at the Kohelet Policy Forum who advised both the Israeli and American governments on the occupied Golan Heights
