US-backed Kurdish forces are conducting their last operation against ISIL fighters in eastern Syria.

Eight years ago this week, 15 Syrian teenagers were arrested and tortured for spraying anti-government graffiti on a school wall.

That was the beginning of an uprising that led to a civil war which continues today.

The Syrian conflict has killed an estimated 450,000 people, according to the UN, and displaced nearly six million.

The United Nations and European Union are holding a donor conference in Brussels, Belgium, to raise $9bn for humanitarian assistance.

With the war now entering its ninth year, what does the future hold?

And what hopes are there for peace?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Taleb Ibrahim - Syrian political analyst and former professor at Auburn University, Alabama

Yahya Al Aridi - Syrian high negotiations commission spokesperson and opposition representative

Wa'el Alzayat - Former senior Syria adviser to Samantha Power, the former US ambassador to the UN

Richard Gowan - Senior fellow at the United Nations University

Source: Al Jazeera News