US, China among countries that have grounded the new Boeing 737 MAX 8 after two fatal crashes in five months.

Boeing calls its 737 the most popular jet aircraft of all time.

The United States-based aerospace company hoped its new 737 MAX 8 would bring in a new era of passenger safety.

However, two fatal crashes in five months have prompted intense scrutiny over the model's control systems.

Aviation analysts have noted remarkable similarities between Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash, and one involving the same model of aircraft in Indonesia in October.

More countries are grounding the planes, and passengers are cancelling their trips.

Will Sunday's crash affect confidence in modern air travel?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Kyle Bailey - Pilot and former US Federal Aviation Administration safety team representative

Todd Curtis - Former airline safety engineer at Boeing

Matt Driskill - Editor, Asian Aviation Magazine

Source: Al Jazeera News