Monday, March 18 marks five years since Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.
Western countries condemned the move and imposed economic sanctions against Moscow. Coinciding with the anniversary, the EU, the US and Canada have introduced some more.
Yet, Putin remains defiant.
He said he's not returning Crimea to Ukraine and has visited the region to join the celebrations and open two new power stations.
How long can Putin flex his military muscles against the West?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests
Ilya Ponomarev - Exiled Russian politican
Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst
Oleksiy Haran - Professor at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy
Source: Al Jazeera News