Five years ago Russia annexed Crimea, then began a conflict in eastern Ukraine that has claimed 13,000 lives.

Monday, March 18 marks five years since Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

Western countries condemned the move and imposed economic sanctions against Moscow. Coinciding with the anniversary, the EU, the US and Canada have introduced some more.

Yet, Putin remains defiant.

He said he's not returning Crimea to Ukraine and has visited the region to join the celebrations and open two new power stations.

How long can Putin flex his military muscles against the West?

