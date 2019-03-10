Television has long been Russia's main source for news, under the watchful eye of President Putin.
But the internet is fast eroding state television’s influence.
Through a combination of legislation and surveillance infrastructure, the Kremlin is tightening its control of all media.
New bills going through parliament are aimed at creating a single command post from which the government can decide what information is allowed online.
Putin says it's a defensive response to the Trump Administration’s new cyber strategy. Critics say it's meant to stave off any domestic political unrest.
Can Russia isolate itself from the global internet?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Viktor Olevich - Lead Analyst at the Center for Actual Politics
Sam Greene - Director of the Russia Institute at King's College London
Alexander Soloviev - Member and Former Chairman of the advocacy group Open Russia
Source: Al Jazeera News