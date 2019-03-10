Television has long been Russia's main source for news, under the watchful eye of President Putin.

But the internet is fast eroding state television’s influence.

Through a combination of legislation and surveillance infrastructure, the Kremlin is tightening its control of all media.

New bills going through parliament are aimed at creating a single command post from which the government can decide what information is allowed online.

Putin says it's a defensive response to the Trump Administration’s new cyber strategy. Critics say it's meant to stave off any domestic political unrest.

Can Russia isolate itself from the global internet?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Viktor Olevich - Lead Analyst at the Center for Actual Politics

Sam Greene - Director of the Russia Institute at King's College London

Alexander Soloviev - Member and Former Chairman of the advocacy group Open Russia

Source: Al Jazeera News