The Kremlin tries to take control of Russia's internet traffic.

Television has long been Russia's main source for news, under the watchful eye of President Putin.

But the internet is fast eroding state television’s influence.

Through a combination of legislation and surveillance infrastructure, the Kremlin is tightening its control of all media.

New bills going through parliament are aimed at creating a single command post from which the government can decide what information is allowed online.

Putin says it's a defensive response to the Trump Administration’s new cyber strategy. Critics say it's meant to stave off any domestic political unrest.

Can Russia isolate itself from the global internet?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Viktor Olevich - Lead Analyst at the Center for Actual Politics

Sam Greene - Director of the Russia Institute at King's College London

Alexander Soloviev - Member and Former Chairman of the advocacy group Open Russia

Source: Al Jazeera News