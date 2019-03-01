Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains defiant as he prepares to face corruption charges.

Benjamin Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli Prime Minister to be put on official notice of a planned prosecution on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Israel's attorney general made the announcement on Thursday, saying that his office plans to indict Netanyahu on corruption charges.

The four-term prime minister maintains his innocence and has said he will stay in his post and continue to seek reelection in April's general elections.

A hearing to decide if the prosecution will go ahead won't take place until after the vote.

What does the potential indictment mean for Netanyahu's political career?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Akiva Eldar - Columnist for Washington DC-based Al-Monitor

Yossi Mekelberg - Professor in International Relations at Regent's University, London

Mitchell Barak - Speechwriter for former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and former Israeli President Shimon Peres

Source: Al Jazeera News