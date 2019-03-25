US President Donald Trump says the Mueller investigation completely exonerates him, Democrats say it raises questions.

It's been the biggest question for Donald Trump during his presidency so far - did he conspire with Russians to help get elected?

No, he did not. That's the result of the two-year investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

But investigators can't give a definitive answer on whether the president obstructed justice or not.

Trump was quick to tweet: No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!

But leading Democrats say the summary of the report, by Attorney General William Barr, "raises as many questions as it answers".

They're demanding full access to what else the report says.

But will that report be released?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

JD Gordon - National security director on Donald Trump's 2016 Presidential Campaign.

Jeannie Zaino - Professor at Iona College.

David Goodfriend - Lawyer who previously served as deputy staff secretary to President Bill Clinton

Source: Al Jazeera News