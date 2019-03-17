New Zealand mourns for at least 50 Muslim worshippers killed by a lone gunman in two mosques.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calls it a "terrorist attack".

She was sent a 74-page so-called "manifesto" against Muslims and immigrants by a suspected gunman just minutes before he began firing indiscriminately at the first of two mosques in Christchurch.

In the "manifesto", he describes Donald Trump, the president of the United States, as a symbol of renewed white identity.

When Trump asked Ardern what he could do to help, she told him to show "sympathy and love for all Muslim communities".

So what's driving the hatred and prejudice against Muslims in Western countries? And is it linked to white supremacy?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Tasneem Chopra - chair of the Australian Muslim Women's Centre for Human Rights

Rodger Shanahan - research fellow at the Lowy Institute

Matthew Goodwin - professor at the University of Kent and former member of the UK government's Anti-Muslim Hatred Working Group

Source: Al Jazeera News