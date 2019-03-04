The first commercial capsule capable of carrying humans has docked with the International Space Station.

Science fiction has always said that space is the next frontier. And that is gradually becoming a reality.

Private companies are taking small steps towards enabling people to travel more often to space and live longer away from Earth.

On Saturday, SpaceX, the firm owned by billionaire Elon Musk, made history with the launch of its Dragon spacecraft.

The new space vehicle has become the first US commercial spacecraft to dock at the International Space Station. It is designed to carry seven passengers, but for this test flight, it was only loaded with cargo and a human dummy.

Will this milestone take space exploration to a new level?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Colonel Chris Hadfield - Former commander of the International Space Station

Eric Berger - Senior space editor at Ars Technica

Jill Stuart - Research fellow at the London School of Economics

Source: Al Jazeera News