Britain's MPs vote to ask the EU to delay the divorce due in two weeks.

"Brexit means Brexit" - or maybe it doesn't after all.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has repeated her slogan many times, insisting that Britain will leave the European Union on March 29.

But with just two weeks to go, members of parliament have voted to delay the divorce until June.

The leaders of all EU countries now need to decide whether that can happen.

Despite the biggest vote defeat in British parliamentary history, May says she will try one more time next week to persuade MPs to back her withdrawal deal.

Will the European Union delay Brexit?



Presenter: Hazem Sika



Guests:

Catherine McBride - senior economist, international trade and competition unit at the Institute of Economic Affairs, London

Donnacha O'Beachain - associate professor, School of Law and Government, Dublin City University

Jon Worth - EU affairs blogger and visiting lecturer, College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium

Source: Al Jazeera News