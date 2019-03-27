The rule of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is in trouble. The head of the army, once his ally, seems to have turned his back on him.
Ahmed Gaid Salah says he wants Bouteflika declared unfit for office. That has come after more than a month of protests across the country.
People are angry the ailing 82-year-old president has held onto power for 20 years and they say the ruling elite is corrupt.
Many do not just want Bouteflika to step down, but a change in the ruling establishment and free and fair elections.
Can a transition be achieved smoothly and would it satisfy angry protesters on the streets?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Djamel-Eddine Taleb - Algerian journalist and writer
Michael Willis - Professor at the University of Oxford and author of the forthcoming book, Algeria: Politics and Society During the Bouteflika Presidency
Noufal Abboud - Executive director of The Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation
Source: Al Jazeera News