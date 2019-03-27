Army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah says 82-year-old president is so ill he should be declared unfit to rule.

The rule of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is in trouble. The head of the army, once his ally, seems to have turned his back on him.

Ahmed Gaid Salah says he wants Bouteflika declared unfit for office. That has come after more than a month of protests across the country.

People are angry the ailing 82-year-old president has held onto power for 20 years and they say the ruling elite is corrupt.

Many do not just want Bouteflika to step down, but a change in the ruling establishment and free and fair elections.

Can a transition be achieved smoothly and would it satisfy angry protesters on the streets?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Djamel-Eddine Taleb - Algerian journalist and writer

Michael Willis - Professor at the University of Oxford and author of the forthcoming book, Algeria: Politics and Society During the Bouteflika Presidency

Noufal Abboud - Executive director of The Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation

Source: Al Jazeera News