Scientists warn at least a third of them will be gone by the end of the century - even if climate change is stopped now.

The highest mountains in the world are the source of life for more than a billion people spread across Asia.

The Himalaya and Hindu Kush peaks contain vast amounts of ice locked in glaciers.

But scientists are warning that precious resource is disappearing at an alarming rate.

The Hindu Kush Himalaya Assessment report says a third of all glaciers could melt by the end of the century - even if we meet most the ambitious climate change targets.

That could threaten water supplies for 250 million people in eight countries. The glaciers feed 10 major river systems.

They may soon struggle to meet their fresh water, food and hydroelectric needs. Can this environmental disaster be prevented?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Eklabya Sharma - Deputy director general, International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development

Chandra Bhushan - Deputy director, Center for Science and Environment, India

Asad Rehman - Former head of International Climate, Friends of the Earth

Source: Al Jazeera News