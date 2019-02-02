Russia and the United States pull out of a Cold War-era nuclear pact igniting fears of a new arms race.

A treaty that has helped keep the world safe from nuclear war appears to be falling apart.

The United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty on Friday, accusing Russia of violating it.

Moscow has now followed suit.

President Putin denies breaking the deal and says Russia will start developing new missiles.

Fears are now growing of a new phase in the arms race. Does it make the world a more dangerous place?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer - Defence and military analyst

Mark Fitzpatrick - Director of the non-proliferation programme at the International Institute for Strategic Studies

Leo Hoffman - Liaison to the EU and NATO at the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

Source: Al Jazeera News