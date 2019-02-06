United Arab Emirates accused of clandestinely diverting weapons purchased from the US to rebel groups in Yemen.

Amnesty International says the United Arab Emirates has secretly armed rebel groups in Yemen with advanced weapons bought from the United States.

The rebel groups include the Giants, the Security Belt and Elite Forces that are trained and funded by the UAE.

US commanders say there's no authorisation for the redirection of the arms.

UAE hasn't commented on the investigation.

Will the furore over the findings push the US Congress to force President Donald Trump's administration to withdraw support to the Saudi-Emirati led coalition at war in Yemen?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Patrick Wilcken - Amnesty researcher on arms trade, security and human rights

Nasser Arrabyee - political commentator

Lawrence Korb - former US assistant secretary of defence; senior fellow Center for American Progress

Source: Al Jazeera News