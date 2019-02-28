US president and North Korean leader end discussions in Vietnam without a deal.

'Sometimes you have to walk.'

This was how U.S. president Donald Trump described the sudden end to his summit with North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un.

The pair arrived in Vietnam with hopes of building on last year's historic summit in Singapore.

However, less than two days later, they signed no agreement, and it's unclear when they'll talk again.

North Korea's neighbours South Korea and China both said they were disappointed with the outcome.

So what went wrong? And where does it leave the nuclear threat from North Korea?

Presenter: Hoda Abdel-Hamid

Guests:

Se-Woong Koo - Publisher, Korea Expose

Robert Gutsche - Associate Professor at Lancaster University

Emil Dall - Research Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute and Specialist on Nuclear Proliferation

