Hakeem al-Araibi's case sparked an international campaign involving governments, activists and the football world.

Hakeem al-Araibi, a refugee living in Australia, fears he'll be tortured if he's deported from Thailand to his native Bahrain.

Despite international appeals to free the 25-year old, a court in Bangkok denied bail on Monday and adjourned the case until April.

He spent more than two months jailed in Thailand after being arrested at Bangkok's airport by Thai police acting on an Interpol red notice issued by Bahrain.

Araibi is being compared to a young Saudi woman who faced a similar dilemma in Thailand last month.

How should the case be handled?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Phil Robertson - deputy director of the Asia division at Human Rights Watch

Craig Foster - former Australian football captain leading the campaign for Araibi's release

Maryam al-Khawaja - acting president of the Bahrain Center for Human Rights

