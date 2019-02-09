US President Donald Trump has ignored a congressional deadline to respond to the journalist's killing.

It has been more than four months since journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Despite widespread demands for an international investigation and to hold the Saudi government accountable, Donald Trump has largely stood by his ally, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The US president has now missed a Friday deadline to tell Congress who's responsible for Khashoggi's killing.

Instead, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote a letter insisting the Trump administration will seek accountability.

So, will anyone be held to account for Khashoggi's murder?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Scott Lucas - Professor of American studies at University of Birmingham

Selva Tor - Political and financial strategist

Drew Liquerman - Vice chairman of Republicans Overseas UK

Source: Al Jazeera News