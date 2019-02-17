The end is near for ISIL's so-called caliphate.
That's according to US President Donald Trump, who says the armed group will be defeated in Syria within days.
US-backed Kurdish fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces say they've cornered the last Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, ISIS) remnants in a village near the Iraqi border.
In a tweet, Trump urged Europe to "take back" foreign fighters and put them on trial.
But European countries appear reluctant with one case particularly dividing opinion in the United Kingdom.
So what should be done with ISIL fighters captured in Syria?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Haras Rafiq - chief executive of Quilliam think-tank
Hanif Qadir - CEO of Active Change Foundation
Aymenn Jawad al-Tamimi - ISIL researcher
Source: Al Jazeera News