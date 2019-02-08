Egypt's opposition leaders reject a move in parliament to extend President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's term in office.

There is an alarm in Egypt over the proposed changes to the constitution.

A parliamentary panel has approved a six-year term for President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. It also allows the 64-year-old leader to run for third and fourth terms.

The amendments will be put to vote in parliament later this month. This will be followed by a national referendum.

If the amendments become law, they could allow President Sisi to stay in office until 2034 - well after the official end of his second term in 2022.

So, is Egypt heading for a one-party rule?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Timothy Kaldas - Non-resident fellow, The Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy

Mohamad Elmasry - Associate professor & Chair of the Journalism Program, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

James Moran - Associate senior research fellow at the Centre For European Policy Studies and a former EU Ambassador to Egypt, Jordan & Yemen

Source: Al Jazeera