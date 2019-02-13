The March 24 election will be the first since another military coup in 2014, the 12th since 1932.

A Thai opposition party is facing the axe for backing the botched election bid for prime minister by a princess, the eldest sister of the King of Thailand.

Thailand's Election Commission has recommended the dissolution of the Thai Raksa Chart party, which has links with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

He has lived in exile since his overthrow in the 2006 military coup.

Princess Ubolratana was ruled ineligible after the Palace said her nomination was in violation of royal tradition and culture, and highly inappropriate.

The Thai Raksa Chart party now faces being disbanded. It was considered by many as the only real challenge to Prayuth Chan-ocha, the current Prime Minister.

What does it mean for democracy in Thailand?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Kriengsak Chareonwongsak - academic and politician, former executive board member of Thailand Democrat Party

David Streckfuss - historian and independent scholar

Sean Boonpracong - former National Security Adviser in Yingluck government

