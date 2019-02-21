Nigeria is about to choose a new leader as voters finally go to the polls on Saturday.

Millions of Nigerians finally get to vote for a new leader on Saturday after the election was postponed by a week.

Whoever wins will have to address at least three pressing issues - the sluggish economy, security problems and corruption.

It is expected to be a tight race between President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking a second term, and Atiku Abubakar, the main opposition candidate.

Buhari has promised to fight corruption, but his opponents have focused on what they say has been his failure to fix the economy.

The main contenders made their final appeal for votes on the last day of campaigning on Thursday.

Will elections make any difference?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Idayat Hassan - director of the Centre for Democracy and Development

Antony Goldman - CEO of Promedia Consulting, former senior Africa analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit

Fisayo Soyombo - winner of the 2017 Nigerian Investigative Journalist of the Year Award

Source: Al Jazeera News