After centuries of close ties, Orthodox churches in Ukraine have cut links with Russia.

The eastern Orthodox church has over 250 million members around the world, with its spiritual leader based in Istanbul.

But for followers in Ukraine, there's a new found independence.

Churches there have officially cut ties with the Russian branch of the church - accusing it of what they call 'pro-Moscow propaganda'.

But the decision has angered Russian leaders, with Moscow warning of serious consequences for what it calls political maneuvering.

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Valentin Yakushik - professor of political science at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy

Marat Shterin - professor of sociology of religion and department head of theology and religious studies at King's College London

Alexander Bratersky - senior foreign policy writer at Gazeta.ru newspaper

Source: Al Jazeera News