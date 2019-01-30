UK Prime Minister has received the backing of MPs to renegotiate her Brexit deal with the EU.

In less than two months, the UK will leave the European Union. What's less certain now is how it is going to do that.

British MPs have given Theresa May the go ahead to re-negotiate parts of her Brexit agreement.

But they've rejected the possibility of leaving the EU without any deal in place.

Meanwhile, the EU is opposing any re-opening of the current agreement which was signed in November after 18 months of negotiations between the UK and EU leaders.

They agreed on the terms of the UK's departure from the 28-member bloc.

But British MPs rejected it earlier this month, forcing May to come up with a Plan B - with a special focus on the controversial issue of the Irish border.

So, can May convince the EU to open negotiations again? Or could Britain crash out of the block with no deal?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Catherine McBride - Senior Economist in the International Trade and Competition Unit at the Institute of Economic Affairs

Pieter Cleppe - Head of the Brussels Office for the Think Tank, Open Europe

Jonathan Lis - Deputy Director for British Influence, a Pro-EU Think Tank

Source: Al Jazeera News