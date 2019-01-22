A Taliban attack killed dozens of security personnel while members of the armed group held talks with the US in Qatar.

Afghanistan has been at war for much of the past 40 years.

In 2001, the United States sent its troops into the country in response to the 9/11 attacks.

The withdrawal of these troops has been one of the sticking points in talks between US and Taliban representatives that are getting under way in Qatar.

But hours before those talks began in the capital Doha, Taliban fighters launched one of their most daring attacks in recent months.

A gun and bomb raid on an Afghan intelligence and military base southwest of Kabul killed dozens of security personnel.

Many are now looking to see if the timing of the attack - coming on the eve of those talks - could have an impact on negotiations.

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Omar Zakhilwal - Former president's special representative and Afghan ambassador to Pakistan

Imtiaz Gul - Head of the Center for Research & Security Studies

David Sedney - Former deputy US assistant secretary of defense for Afghanistan and Pakistan

Source: Al Jazeera