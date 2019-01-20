President Omar al-Bashir remains defiant despite growing calls for him to end his 30-year rule.

Nationwide protests have been taking place in Sudan almost every day for a month.

They are the longest in decades and the most significant in the country's recent history.

The demonstrations were prompted by a rise in bread and fuel prices. But the protesters quickly turned their attention to other issues and are now demanding the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir.

Bashir’s response has been a crackdown by security forces. Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds arrested in recent weeks.

How far can the protests go? And will international pressure make a difference?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Abdel-wahab El Affendi - professor of politics at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Alex De Waal - research professor and Executive Director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University

Source: Al Jazeera News