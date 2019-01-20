Nationwide protests have been taking place in Sudan almost every day for a month.
They are the longest in decades and the most significant in the country's recent history.
The demonstrations were prompted by a rise in bread and fuel prices. But the protesters quickly turned their attention to other issues and are now demanding the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir.
Bashir’s response has been a crackdown by security forces. Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds arrested in recent weeks.
How far can the protests go? And will international pressure make a difference?
Presenter: Richelle Carey
Guests:
Abdel-wahab El Affendi - professor of politics at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies
Alex De Waal - research professor and Executive Director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University
Source: Al Jazeera News