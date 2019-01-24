Venezuela's political crisis has escalated dramatically in the last few days.

The head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself the interim president after the biggest protests against Nicolas Maduro in two years.

The US, Canada and much of Latin America quickly threw their support behind Guaido.

But President Maduro said he was not going anywhere, and ordered US diplomats to leave the country by Sunday.

So what will this mean for Venezuela's deep economic and political crisis?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Paul Dobson - Journalist for Venezuela Analysis

Leopoldo Martinez - Former Venezuelan congressman and president of The Center for Democracy and Development in the Americas.

Christopher Sabatini - Executive Director of the Think Tank Global Americans and editor of Latin America Goes Global

Source: Al Jazeera