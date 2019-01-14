Donald Trump sends his Secretary of State to the Middle East to drum up support against Iran.

Reassuring allies and talking tough on enemies.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been touring the Middle East to win support and put pressure on Iran.

He is pushing for an Arab military alliance to counter threats from Tehran.

The aim would be to curb Iran's influence in the region from Yemen to Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.

Pompeo's visit included eight Arab countries: Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Bahrain, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

What action is the United States prepared to take?

And what will the regional implications be?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests

Majed al Ansari, Professor of Political Science at Qatar University.

Joshua Landis, Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma

Source: Al Jazeera News