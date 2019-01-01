Congolese president Joseph Kabila has been in power for nearly 18 years, but he has now agreed to step down.

Millions of voters went to the polls in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday to choose his successor after a delay of more than two years.

The votes are being counted, but both Kabila's chosen candidate and the opposition are already claiming victory.

The election was marred by widespread irregularities, including complaints of vote rigging and violence.

The internet has been cut, in an apparent attempt to stop speculation about the results. And people in some areas didn't get to vote because of fighting and an outbreak of the Ebola virus.

With provisional results expected to be announced this week, is the DRC about to embark on a new era?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Al Kitenge - CEO of Innovation Task Force

Marie-Roger Biloa - journalist and CEO of MRB Networks

Alex Vines - head of the Africa Programme at Chatham House

Source: Al Jazeera News