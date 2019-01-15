After weeks of protests, Emmanuel Macron sent out a letter to Yellow Vest protesters that he is open to new ideas.

Shaken by weekly protests on the streets of France, sparked by a rise in fuel prices, French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to turn anger into solutions.

Macron's answer is to build a new "contract" with the nation.

He's launched a two-month national debate…and says he's open to ideas.

The French will be encouraged to vent their grievances and offer new suggestions online and in meetings around the country.

But is he simply buying time?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Pierre Olivier Pinquet - Member of the Yellow Vest movement

Jacques Reland - Head of European Research at the Global Policy Institute

Laura Slimani - member of the Generation.S a French political party created by Benoît Hamon

Source: Al Jazeera News