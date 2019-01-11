Questions surrounding the murder of the Saudi journalist remain unanswered.

On Thursday, friends, politicians and human-rights activists gathered to remember Jamal Khashoggi, 100 days after the Saudi journalist was killed.

A vigil was organised at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, where Khashoggi was murdered on October 2, and a memorial service was held in the US Congress in Washington, DC.

Some members of the Congress are pressuring President Donald Trump to re-evaluate relations with Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely suspected of ordering the killing.

Will justice ever be served or will diplomatic and trade links overrule human rights principles?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Rami Khoury - Professor of journalism, American University of Beirut and non-resident senior fellow, Harvard Kennedy School

Matthew Bryza - Former US ambassador to Azerbaijan and former White House diplomat

David Haigh - Human rights lawyer and cofounder, Stirling Haigh and Detained International

Source: Al Jazeera News