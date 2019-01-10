Felix Tshisekedi is announced the winner of the DRC's presidential election amid concerns over the election's validity.

A two-year wait for a new leader is coming to an end in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but already a post-election crisis is brewing.

Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the largest opposition party, has been declared the winner of the long-delayed presidential election to replace Joseph Kabila.

But a second opposition rival, Martin Fayulu, is denouncing the result as an 'electoral hold-up'.

Will there be a peaceful transition of power?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Benedicte Ndjoko - Congolese historian, coordinator of the Likambo Ya Mabele civil liberties movement

Al Kitenge - Chief executive, Innovation Task Force, political consultant and economic analyst

Indigo Ellis - Risk consultant, Verisk Maplecroft

