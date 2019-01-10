A two-year wait for a new leader is coming to an end in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but already a post-election crisis is brewing.
Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the largest opposition party, has been declared the winner of the long-delayed presidential election to replace Joseph Kabila.
But a second opposition rival, Martin Fayulu, is denouncing the result as an 'electoral hold-up'.
Will there be a peaceful transition of power?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Benedicte Ndjoko - Congolese historian, coordinator of the Likambo Ya Mabele civil liberties movement
Al Kitenge - Chief executive, Innovation Task Force, political consultant and economic analyst
Indigo Ellis - Risk consultant, Verisk Maplecroft
