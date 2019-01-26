US President Donald Trump had warned the longest US government shutdown in history could go on for years unless Congress gave him money to build a border wall with Mexico.
After 35 days, the president has signed a bill to end the standoff - at least for now.
Government departments will reopen for three weeks while congressional leaders hammer out reforms to border security.
But the deal doesn't include the $5.7bn Trump wants for the wall.
So what happens next?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Leon Fresco - Former deputy assistant attorney general in charge of immigration, US Department of Justice
Joe Watkins - Republican political strategist, former White House aide to President George H. W. Bush
Scott Lucas - Founder and editor of EA World View and co-founder of The Trump Project
Source: Al Jazeera News