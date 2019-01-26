The US president denies giving in as he temporarily ends the longest government shutdown in US history.

US President Donald Trump had warned the longest US government shutdown in history could go on for years unless Congress gave him money to build a border wall with Mexico.

After 35 days, the president has signed a bill to end the standoff - at least for now.

Government departments will reopen for three weeks while congressional leaders hammer out reforms to border security.

But the deal doesn't include the $5.7bn Trump wants for the wall.

So what happens next?



Presenter: Laura Kyle



Guests:

Leon Fresco - Former deputy assistant attorney general in charge of immigration, US Department of Justice

Joe Watkins - Republican political strategist, former White House aide to President George H. W. Bush

Scott Lucas - Founder and editor of EA World View and co-founder of The Trump Project

Source: Al Jazeera News