US President Donald Trump had warned the longest US government shutdown in history could go on for years unless Congress gave him money to build a border wall with Mexico.

After 35 days, the president has signed a bill to end the standoff - at least for now.

Government departments will reopen for three weeks while congressional leaders hammer out reforms to border security.

But the deal doesn't include the $5.7bn Trump wants for the wall.

So what happens next?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Leon Fresco - Former deputy assistant attorney general in charge of immigration, US Department of Justice

Joe Watkins - Republican political strategist, former White House aide to President George H. W. Bush

Scott Lucas - Founder and editor of EA World View and co-founder of The Trump Project

Source: Al Jazeera News