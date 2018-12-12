A special edition of Inside Story from Marrakesh, where leaders from 164 countries have agreed on a roadmap.

The global compact for migration was adopted in Marrakesh, Morocco after two years of intense negotiations, but some of the signatories remain divided.

The agreement is non-binding, but for the UN, this is a unique opportunity to address the issue of immigration and refugee crises with world leaders.

The deal stresses the need to protect migrants and resettle them, but many countries have pulled out of the deal, saying it encourages illegal migration.

Can a compromise be reached with nations that rejected the accord?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Stephen Kampyongo - Zambia's minister of home affairs

Michelle Levoy - director of PICUM (Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants)

Leonard Doyle - head of communications at the International Organisation for Migration

Source: Al Jazeera News